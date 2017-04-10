Edeyibo emerges Warri South 1 PDP candidate
Hon. Ojere Edeyibo has emerged the People's Democratic Party candidate for the Warri South Constituency 1 bye election scheduled for April 26, in Warri, Delta State. Speaking after the exercise, Edeyibo said; "It is the hand work of God, though I deserve the victory as an old and trusted party man.
