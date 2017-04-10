Don't let Turkey's Erdogan cement rep...

Don't let Turkey's Erdogan cement repressive power with referendum

On April 16, Turkey will vote in a referendum that will shape the country's future for decades to come. A yes vote in the referendum would cement the rule of Turkey's charismatic and pugnacious president, Recep Tayyip ErdoAYan , allowing him unprecedented new powers .

