Delta lawmaker dumps APN for PDP

Tuesday Apr 4

THE member representing Ika South Constituency and Minority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Festus Okoh, has dumped Accord Party of Nigeria, APN for the People's Democratic Party, PDP. Mr Festus Okoh was elected into the State House of Assembly on the platform of the APN in the 2015 general election.

Chicago, IL

