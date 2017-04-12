Correction: Puerto Rico-Drug Traffick...

Correction: Puerto Rico-Drug Trafficking story

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - In a story April 11 about 26 suspects charged with trafficking cocaine at Puerto Rico's main international airport, The Associated Press reported erroneously that authorities seized jewelry, property and a tiger that authorities said the alleged drug leader kept as a pet. Authorities are seeking to seize those items.

Chicago, IL

