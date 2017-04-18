Continue to support Okowa, Ajudua urges Delta PDP
House of Assembly member representing Oshimili North LGA of Delta State, Princess Pat Ajudua, has enjoined People's Democratic Party, PDP, faithful to remain steadfast and supportive to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's led administration. Ajudua gave the charge at a party held to express her appreciation to PDP members and seek their continuous support.
