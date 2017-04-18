Continue to support Okowa, Ajudua urg...

Continue to support Okowa, Ajudua urges Delta PDP

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

House of Assembly member representing Oshimili North LGA of Delta State, Princess Pat Ajudua, has enjoined People's Democratic Party, PDP, faithful to remain steadfast and supportive to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's led administration. Ajudua gave the charge at a party held to express her appreciation to PDP members and seek their continuous support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr 14 Marauder 6
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Apr 5 Eyes of desertion 124
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC