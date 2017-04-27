Cheap Southwest flights to Puerto Ric...

Cheap Southwest flights to Puerto Rico, and more of the best travel deals

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Washington Post

A thrill-seeker jumps from a bridge into Laguna del Condado in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Southwest has a sale on nonstop flights to cities across the United States - and to San Juan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr 14 Marauder 6
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Apr 5 Eyes of desertion 124
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,095 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC