Armenian member of Turkey parliament demands legislature to present...


Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party of Turkey, submitted a written petition to the chairmanship of the Turkish parliament regarding Armenian Genocide. In the petition, Paylan demanded that the legislature present information on the consequences of the state decision on deporting Armenians on May 27, 1915, according to Agos Armenian bilingual weekly of Istanbul.

