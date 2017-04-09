3 killed as security forces open fire to control mob in Indian-controlled Kashmir
At least three persons were killed and several others injured on Sunday when Indian security forces opened fire on a stone-pelting mob that stormed a polling station in Indian-controlled Kashmir's parliamentary constituency of Srinagar. Voting has been currently underway for by-polls to the Srinagar parliamentary seat, where the state's main opposition National Conference party's patriach Farooq Abdullah is contesting against the ruling People's Democratic Party's Nazir Khan.
