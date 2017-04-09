3 killed as security forces open fire to control mob in Indian-controlled Kashmir

At least three persons were killed and several others injured on Sunday when Indian security forces opened fire on a stone-pelting mob that stormed a polling station in Indian-controlled Kashmir's parliamentary constituency of Srinagar. Voting has been currently underway for by-polls to the Srinagar parliamentary seat, where the state's main opposition National Conference party's patriach Farooq Abdullah is contesting against the ruling People's Democratic Party's Nazir Khan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.