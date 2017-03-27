Zimbabwe: SADC Must Act On National Crisis - Opposition
THE Southern Africa Development Community must urgently intervene in crisis-hit Zimbabwe, failing which suffering locals may be forced to resort "to unlawful and unconstitutional means of redress", an opposition party has warned. Zimbabwe has been in the grip of an economic crisis which has lasted more than a decade, forcing millions to flee the country, most settling in neighbouring South Africa and stoking political and social tensions there.
