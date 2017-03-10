WOLE-DT Sees Significant Operating Co...

WOLE-DT Sees Significant Operating Cost Savings with New Rohde & Schwarz THV9 Transmitter

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

Premier transmitter, test and measurement and studio equipment manufacturer, Rohde & Schwarz USA today announced WOLE-DT, a Univision affiliate based in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, has seen a significant reduction in energy costs since the installation of its R&S THV9 VHF transmitter . According to Osvaldo Torres, WOLE station manager and engineering director, the new transmitter has reduced the station's monthly power bill by nearly 42 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Mar 17 Get Out 2
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb 20 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb 20 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb 20 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO Feb '17 HairyGuy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,753,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC