WOLE-DT Sees Significant Operating Cost Savings with New Rohde & Schwarz THV9 Transmitter
Premier transmitter, test and measurement and studio equipment manufacturer, Rohde & Schwarz USA today announced WOLE-DT, a Univision affiliate based in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, has seen a significant reduction in energy costs since the installation of its R&S THV9 VHF transmitter . According to Osvaldo Torres, WOLE station manager and engineering director, the new transmitter has reduced the station's monthly power bill by nearly 42 percent.
