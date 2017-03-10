WOLE-DT Sees Significant Operating Cost Savings with New Rohde & Schwarz THV9 Transmitter

Premier transmitter, test and measurement and studio equipment manufacturer, Rohde & Schwarz USA today announced WOLE-DT, a Univision affiliate based in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, has seen a significant reduction in energy costs since the installation of its R&S THV9 VHF transmitter . According to Osvaldo Torres, WOLE station manager and engineering director, the new transmitter has reduced the station's monthly power bill by nearly 42 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.