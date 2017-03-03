Warren Beatty wants Academy president to 'publicly clarify' Oscar fiasco
The two accountants found at fault for botching the announcement of the victor for Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday have been officially declared unfit for any future duty at the awards ceremony. "Can you have Martha check her envelope?' That was the first time I heard anything about it, and it was probably a minute, or a minute and 15 seconds, from the time Faye announced the wrong victor", Natoli said.
