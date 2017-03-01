Univision Sued by Puerto Rican Singer, Accuses 'Sesame Amigos' of Stealing Song
Univision used Elmo, Cookie Monster and his pals to pull off a musical heist -- so claims a famous Puerto Rican singer who's suing the network. Joel Bosh is best known as Taino -- who had the 90s hit, 'Yo Soy Boricua' -- and says Univision jacked that song to promote " Sesame Amigos " ... the Spanish version of " Sesame Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb 20
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb 20
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb 19
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb 18
|HairyGuy
|1
|How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO
|Feb 18
|HairyGuy
|5
|Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|HairyGuy
|11,352
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC