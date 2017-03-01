Univision Sued by Puerto Rican Singer, Accuses 'Sesame Amigos' of Stealing Song

Univision used Elmo, Cookie Monster and his pals to pull off a musical heist -- so claims a famous Puerto Rican singer who's suing the network. Joel Bosh is best known as Taino -- who had the 90s hit, 'Yo Soy Boricua' -- and says Univision jacked that song to promote " Sesame Amigos " ... the Spanish version of " Sesame Street.

