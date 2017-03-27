U.S. Agents Seize 40,000 Counterfeit ...

U.S. Agents Seize 40,000 Counterfeit Condoms In Puerto Rico

U.S. federal agents have confiscated 40,000 items that consumers hope are never fake: condoms. The counterfeits were seized in San Juan, Puerto Rico, officials said.

Chicago, IL

