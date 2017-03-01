Top Shelf: Latino speculative fiction...

Top Shelf: Latino speculative fiction: 'Latin@ Rising' anthology

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: TheMonitor.com

As a result of the greater popularity of magical realism in Latin-America , Latino writers in the United States and elsewhere wanting to create works of science fiction and fantasy have often either found themselves cajoled by readership into aping the more literary trend or their work inexplicably reclassified to fit America's preferred perception. Despite those obstacles -and a historical reluctance on the part of U.S. publishers/ magazines to acquire their stories - Latino writers of speculative fiction have grown increasingly visible in the fields of science fiction, fantasy, and horror.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb 20 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb 20 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb 20 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb 19 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb 18 HairyGuy 1
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO Feb 18 HairyGuy 5
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Feb 15 HairyGuy 11,352
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC