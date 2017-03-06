Tabuya: PDP to work smartly

Tabuya: PDP to work smartly

THE People's Democratic Party believes it needs to start working smartly and strategically and that a coalition of opposition parties is the only way to tackle the election under an electoral system that has a high threshold. That's the view of the new party leader, Lynda Tabuya, who said she was concerned after the party ranked the highest for not meeting the threshold in the past general election.

