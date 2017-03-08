Suspect in 3 Puerto Rico homicides na...

Suspect in 3 Puerto Rico homicides nabbed in Massachusetts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service says 27-year-old Luis Lebron-Rivera was tracked to a vacant apartment in Springfield. About 20 federal, state and local law enforcement officers surrounded the building Thursday morning and caught the suspect as he tried to escape out a rear door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb 20 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb 20 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb 20 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb 19 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb 18 HairyGuy 1
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO Feb 18 HairyGuy 5
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Feb 15 HairyGuy 11,352
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC