St. Louis eyeing the idea of leasing Lambert airport to private operator

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: KFVS12

The City of St. Louis is taking preliminary steps to explore the idea of privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport, according to a source. City leaders were in Washington, DC Wednesday where they filed a preliminary application with the Federal Aviation Administration, a document which essentially serves as a placeholder for St. Louis to begin the process of determining if privatization is in the city's best interest.

