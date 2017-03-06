'Scarface' Actress Miriam Colon Passes Away At 80
Colon was widely known for her roles on Scarface and One Life to Live. The Boricua artist was born on Aug. 20, 1936 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and later arrived in New York City in 1953 to pursue acting.
