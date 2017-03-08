Santa Maria Residents Speak Out About...

Santa Maria Residents Speak Out About District-Based Elections

Santa Marians began the process of forming districts for future City Council elections on Tuesday night, when some speakers lobbied for all voters to have a say in choosing the mayor and others wanting the job rotated annually. Following last month's decision to switch to district-based elections, Tuesday's hearing focused on getting a report from the city's consultants and hearing from the public about how to draw the new districts.

