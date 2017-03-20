Renowned Harpist To Perform At First ...

Renowned Harpist To Perform At First Presbyterian

The next performance of the 2016/17 Community Concert Series at First Presbyterian Church of Verona is Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. Come hear the extraordinary harpist Robbin Gordon-Cartier perform a wonderful program of harp music from around the world. The program includes audience participation.

