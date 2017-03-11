Puerto Rico seeks private investment to counter austerity
San Juan, Puerto Rico a Economists warned on Friday that Puerto Rico's decade-long recession will only deepen if it does not attract investors and stimulate its economy to offset an austere new fiscal plan. The warning came during a meeting by a federal control board that oversees the island's finances to explore ways to revive the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Mar 31
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|5
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Dead Mothers Club
|123
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC