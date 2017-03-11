Puerto Rico seeks private investment ...

Puerto Rico seeks private investment to counter austerity

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

San Juan, Puerto Rico a Economists warned on Friday that Puerto Rico's decade-long recession will only deepen if it does not attract investors and stimulate its economy to offset an austere new fiscal plan. The warning came during a meeting by a federal control board that oversees the island's finances to explore ways to revive the economy.

