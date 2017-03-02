Puerto Ricans Reflect On A Century Of...

Puerto Ricans Reflect On A Century Of (Limited) Citizenship

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: National Public Radio

Guanica Bay where the American troops commanded by General Nelson Miles landed on July 25, 1898. At the site, a stone marker engraved by the third battalion of the U.S. Army commemorates the invasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb 20 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb 20 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb 20 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb 19 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb 18 HairyGuy 1
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO Feb 18 HairyGuy 5
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Feb 15 HairyGuy 11,352
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC