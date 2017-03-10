Photos: Juanma, Now Blonde, Face To Face With Vazquez' Trainer

Photos: Juanma, Now Blonde, Face To F...

As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, an exhibition fight between former two-division champion Juan Manuel 'Juanma' Lopez and Albert "El Entrenadorcito" Rivera, trainer of Wilfredo 'Papito' Vazquez Jr., is scheduled for March 31 at the Rubn Rodrguez Coliseum in Bayamn, Puerto Rico. The two two fighters are going all over Puerto Rico, meeting with school kids and sending students a message of "put on the gloves and put down the guns."

Chicago, IL

