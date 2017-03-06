Miriam Colon, iconic US Latina movie,...

Miriam Colon, iconic US Latina movie, theatre actress, dies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Penticton Herald

Miriam Colon, a pioneering actress in U.S. Latino New York theatre who starred in films alongside Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, died Friday. Her husband, Fred Valle, told The Associated Press that Colon died early Friday in a New York hospital because of complications from a pulmonary infection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb 20 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb 20 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb 20 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb 19 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb 18 HairyGuy 1
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO Feb 18 HairyGuy 5
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Feb 15 HairyGuy 11,352
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC