Miriam Colon, iconic US Latina movie, theatre actress, dies
Miriam Colon, a pioneering actress in U.S. Latino New York theatre who starred in films alongside Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, died Friday. Her husband, Fred Valle, told The Associated Press that Colon died early Friday in a New York hospital because of complications from a pulmonary infection.
