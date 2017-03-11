Juanma Continues To Motivate as Clash With Entrenadorcito Nears

Juanma Lpez and the former Olympian Jantony Ortiz gave a motivational speech to the students of the school Julia de Burgos in Carolina, Puerto Rico. Before attentive students from kindergarten through eighth grade, two-time world champion Juan Manuel 'Juanma' Lpez of Caguas and former London 2012 Olympian, Jantony Ortiz of Humacao, led the dynamic and motivational message of 'Use Gloves Not Guns' campaign.

