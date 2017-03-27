JK: Eight candidates file nominations for LC polls
Srinagar , Mar. 29 : In Jammu and Kashmir, eight candidates of different political parties, including People's Democratic Party , Bhartiya Janata Party , National Conference and Indian National Congress today filed their nomination papers for Legislative Council elections. The candidates filed the nominations before State Assembly Secretary, Mohammad Ramzan who is also Returning Officer for the elections.
