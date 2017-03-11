Jailed pro-Kurdish party leader begin...

Jailed pro-Kurdish party leader begins hunger strike

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Daily News-Record

The jailed leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish party says he is embarking on a hunger strike to protest prison conditions. Selahattin Demirtas said Friday in a statement released by his People's Democratic Party, or HDP, that he would refuse food to denounce what he described as "unlawful, inhuman and arbitrary practices" in Turkish prisons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Mar 31 Say Whats Boyfriend 5
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Mar 31 Dead Mothers Club 123
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,018,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC