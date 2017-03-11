Jailed pro-Kurdish party leader begins hunger strike
The jailed leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish party says he is embarking on a hunger strike to protest prison conditions. Selahattin Demirtas said Friday in a statement released by his People's Democratic Party, or HDP, that he would refuse food to denounce what he described as "unlawful, inhuman and arbitrary practices" in Turkish prisons.
