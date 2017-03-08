Inside Jacques Torres' new chocolate ...

Inside Jacques Torres' new chocolate museum

Wednesday

Inside Jacques Torres' new chocolate museum Choco-Story New York, The Chocolate Museum and Experience with Jacques Torres debuts. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m1Xucj Choco-Story New York, The Chocolate Museum and Experience with Jacques Torres debuted in New York City on March 7. The museum complements Jacques Torres' Hudson Square location, which includes a chocolate bar and retail space, and a demo and class area.

Chicago, IL

