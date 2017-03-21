Governorate allows for Newroz celebration in Turkey's Diyarbak r
Governorate allowed for Newroz celebration in ssouthern east province of Diyarbak r on March 18, Dogan News Agency has reported. The Newroz celebration will be organized on March 21 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. by People's Democratic Party and Democratic Regions Party .
