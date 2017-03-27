Frontier Air Expands Discount PHL Service to Puerto Rico
The low cost carrier announced Tuesday morning that it will being flying year-round between Philadelphia International Airport and San Juan, Puerto Rico starting in June. "We are very excited that Frontier will be offering non-stop service from Philadelphia to San Juan, which is popular destination for both tourists and natives of Puerto Rico who travel back home to visit," Airport CEO Chellie Cameron said.
