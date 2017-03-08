Former Governor of Zamfara, Shinkafi ...

Former Governor of Zamfara, Shinkafi defects to APC

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Shinkafi, who became the state governor in 2007 on the platform of All Nigeria People's Party and defected to the People's Democratic Party in 2008. According to him, it is the outcome of a long negotiation between me and stakeholders who have faith in me and my leadership qualities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb 20 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb 20 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb 20 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb 19 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb 18 HairyGuy 1
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO Feb 18 HairyGuy 5
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Feb 15 HairyGuy 11,352
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC