Former Governor of Zamfara, Shinkafi defects to APC
Shinkafi, who became the state governor in 2007 on the platform of All Nigeria People's Party and defected to the People's Democratic Party in 2008. According to him, it is the outcome of a long negotiation between me and stakeholders who have faith in me and my leadership qualities.
