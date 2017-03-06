Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Omar Narvaez, March 25 in Fajardo

After several cancellations, the fight between world contender Emmanuel 'Manny' Rodrguez and former two-division world champion Omar 'Huracn' Narvaez Of Argentina will take place in Puerto Rico, on Saturday March 25 from the Parque Concepcin Prez Alberto, located in the town of Fajardo. "There have been a lot of date changes that have been out of our control, but the important thing is that 'Manny' has not lost focus and now what we are working on is the TV for this great card," said excited promoter Juan Orengo of Fresh Productions.

