Emmanuel Rodriguez Stunned as Narvaez Never Arrives To PR

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Boxing Scene

The opportunity to have a final IBF eliminator at 118 pounds is now gone for Emmanuel Rodriguez - at least for this coming Saturday night. The boxer's worst fears came true when former world champion Omar "Huracan" Narvaez of Argentina did not arrive in Puerto Rico yesterday for the fight that had been scheduled for Saturday at Concepcin Prez Alberto de Fajardo Park.

