Emmanuel Rodriguez Destroys Robinson Lavinanza in One

Sunday Mar 26

Promotional company Fresh Productions presented the car 'Night of Prospects IV' from the Parque Concepcin Prez Alberto de Fajardo in Puerto Rico. In the main event, world ranked Emmanuel 'Manny' Rodriguez of Vega Baja picked up a first round knockout over Chilean Robinson Lavianza in what was scheduled to be a ten round bout.

Chicago, IL

