Daddy Yankee & Ednita Nazario Honored by the Puerto Rico Hall of Fame
Daddy Yankee is honored with a star in Paseo de la Fama on March 16, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Daddy Yankee and Ednita Nazario joined the list of celebrities who already have a star on the Puerto Rico Walk of Fame.
