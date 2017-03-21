Daddy Yankee & Ednita Nazario Honored...

Daddy Yankee & Ednita Nazario Honored by the Puerto Rico Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Billboard

Daddy Yankee is honored with a star in Paseo de la Fama on March 16, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Daddy Yankee and Ednita Nazario joined the list of celebrities who already have a star on the Puerto Rico Walk of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Mar 17 Get Out 2
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb 20 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb 20 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb 20 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb 19 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb 18 HairyGuy 1
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO Feb '17 HairyGuy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC