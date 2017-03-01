Cops spend 80 minutes doing CPR on he...

Cops spend 80 minutes doing CPR on heart attack victim

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Airline passenger, 74, survives massive in-flight heart attack thanks to cabin crew and police who spent EIGHTY minutes performing CPR Paula Rodriguez went into a cardiac arrest a few minutes after takeoff of JetBlue Flight 1289 from Newark Liberty Airport to Puerto Rico Tuesday Plane was diverted to JFK, where Port Authority police officers Brittany Lukenovich and Jeffrey Leiter went to work trying to restart patient's heart When a 74-year-old woman went into a cardiac arrest on board a JetBLue flight this week, responding Port Authority police officers began performing CPR on her and did not stop for 80 minutes until she was revived.

Chicago, IL

