Christopher Diaz, Olympians Return on Top Rank Card, April 21
Like home. This is how the undefeated Puerto Rican prospects, Christopher 'Pitufo' Daz and Jean Carlos 'Chapito' Rivera will feel - in separate bouts - as part of the the 'Solo Boxeo' card to be presented by Top Rank in association with All Star Boxing.
