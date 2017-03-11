Christopher Diaz, Olympians Return on...

Christopher Diaz, Olympians Return on Top Rank Card, April 21

Tuesday Mar 28

Like home. This is how the undefeated Puerto Rican prospects, Christopher 'Pitufo' Daz and Jean Carlos 'Chapito' Rivera will feel - in separate bouts - as part of the the 'Solo Boxeo' card to be presented by Top Rank in association with All Star Boxing.

Chicago, IL

