Blog: Turkey Crackdown Chronicle: Week of March 19, 2017

Two journalists briefly detained in DiyarbakA r Security forces in the southeastern Turkish city of DiyarbakA r briefly detained German photojournalist Hinrich Shultze today as he accompanied Kurdish politicians from the opposition People's Democratic Party handing out invitations for tomorrow's celebration of the spring festival Newroz, the news website Dihaber reported . Security forces searched Schultze and held him in an armored vehicle for about half an hour, the website reported.

