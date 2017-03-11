Armenian member of Turkey parliament supports mayor's call for making Istanbul autonomous
Garo Paylan, an Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party of Turkey, has expressed support to a statement by the mayor of Istanbul. Paylan noted that he fully supported Mayor Kadir Topbaş's call that Istanbul become autonomous, according to Haber Vaktim website of Turkey.
