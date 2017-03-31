Animal Rescue Group Accepts Stray Dog...

Animal Rescue Group Accepts Stray Dogs From Puerto Rico

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland has accepted 14 dogs and eight puppies that were once strays on the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with plans of putting them up for adoption. WGME-TV reports American Airlines works with 40 rescue groups to send formerly stray dogs north for the winter and a better life.

