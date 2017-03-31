Animal Rescue Group Accepts Stray Dogs From Puerto Rico
The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland has accepted 14 dogs and eight puppies that were once strays on the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with plans of putting them up for adoption. WGME-TV reports American Airlines works with 40 rescue groups to send formerly stray dogs north for the winter and a better life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|15 hr
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|5
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|18 hr
|Dead Mothers Club
|123
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC