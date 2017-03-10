Amid Puerto Rico's financial crisis, ...

Amid Puerto Rico's financial crisis, communities fight to keep schools

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

After 150 schools closed on the island - part of an austerity plan to close up to 600 - parents serve as janitors and students face up to a two-hour round-trip by foot to get an education. Tania Gines Melendez walks around an empty building that once served as both her elementary school and that of her children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Mar 17 Get Out 2
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb 20 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb 20 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb 20 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb 19 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO Feb '17 HairyGuy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC