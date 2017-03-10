10 Things to Know for Wednesday

South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye, right, leaves a prosecutor's office in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch talks about playing basketball with former Supreme Court Justice Byron White as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.