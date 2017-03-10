10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Civil engineer Christian Rodriguez takes a selfie to send to his wife as he gets his hair and beard dyed blonde in support of Puerto Rico's baseball team in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Pharmacies and beauty stores across Puerto Rico are running out of hair dye as a growing number of men go blond in support of the island's baseball players who bleached their hair as a bonding ritual ahead of the World Baseball Classic.

