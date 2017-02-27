US Coast Guard unloads major drug hau...

US Coast Guard unloads major drug haul in Puerto Rico

Monday

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - A U.S. Coast Guard official in Puerto Rico says the agency has made the largest seizure of cocaine in the region in years from a boat off South America's northeastern coast. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad says a preliminary analysis puts the haul at 4.2 tons, with an estimated street value of $125 million.

