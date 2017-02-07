Thousands of cards arrive for birthda...

Thousands of cards arrive for birthday wish

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

It's going to be hard to top. 11-year-old Ethan Campbell likes mail, so his mom asked people to send him a card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La Salsa es Cubana y los boricuas la tocan (Mar '11) 17 hr Cyc72 11
Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14) Feb 3 HairyGuy 30
Where is jorge ? Feb 3 Alank 7
Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11) Jan 31 Librarian150 1,188
U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15) Jan 25 Philadelphia is t... 2
Puerto rican women haters Jan 12 Desired1 1
Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12) Jan 11 Alank 219
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC