This Ain't Your Grandma's SETI

This Ain't Your Grandma's SETI

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Scientific American

Technological advances, plus a push to send signals to aliens, not just listen for them - means we need to think more about what happens when we make a discovery The Allen Telescope Array, in California, which spends part of its time searching for extraterrestrial intelligence. Credit: Credit: Colby Gutierrez-Kraybill Flickr SETI, or the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, is typically thought of as an attempt to detect signals - usually radio or optical waves - from alien civilizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Feb 11 HairyGuy 11,345
La Salsa es Cubana y los boricuas la tocan (Mar '11) Feb 11 HairyGuy 22
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO Feb 10 Mashout 1
News Puerto Rico nationalist returns to serve term c... Feb 9 well now 1
Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14) Feb 3 HairyGuy 30
Where is jorge ? Feb 3 Alank 7
Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11) Jan 31 Librarian150 1,188
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC