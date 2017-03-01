Tabuya leads PDP
Peoples Democratic Party leader Lynda Tabua speaks to the Fiji Times as general secretary Aman Singh listens on during an interview at their office in Suva on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU THE newly-appointed leader for the People's Democratic Party, Lynda Tabuya has called on Fijians to support her and make Fiji great again.
