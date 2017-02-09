Submitted Photo Fredonia students in Puerto Rico in January.a

Eleven State University of New York at Fredonia students traveled to the Universidad de Puerto Rico - Rio Piedras with faculty to study the Spanish language and culture and Puerto Rican society in an intensive, three-week cultural immersion during J-Term. Accompanied by Dr. Brian Boisvert, who is director of the J-Term in Puerto Rico Program and assistant professor of Hispanic Linguistics and Second Language Acquisition in the Department of World Languages and Cultures at Fredonia, and Diane Everett, assistant director, students were able to earn 6 credit hours in this annual study abroad program.

