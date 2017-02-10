Seasoned BMW Exec Take Wheel at Hartf...

Seasoned BMW Exec Take Wheel at Hartford Dealership

HARTFORD: Job Pimentel has been rolling with BMW Dealerships for years, from his home in Watertown to San Juan, Puerto Rico to Albuquerque, NM. Now Job has new employment at New Country Motor Car Group BMW in Hartford as its new General Manager.

