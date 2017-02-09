Puerto Rico nationalist returns to serve term cut by Obama
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from Yesterday, titled Puerto Rico nationalist returns to serve term cut by Obama. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera unexpectedly returned to the island on Thursday to serve the remainder of a sentence commuted by outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama, according to the San Juan mayor's office. A mayoral official said Lopez disembarked from an American Airlines jet that landed in the capital of San Juan just after 4:30 p.m. local time.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.
|
#1 Yesterday
They said Obama was not releasing violent criminals?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO
|11 hr
|Mashout
|1
|La Salsa es Cubana y los boricuas la tocan (Mar '11)
|Thu
|HairyGuy
|12
|Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14)
|Feb 3
|HairyGuy
|30
|Where is jorge ?
|Feb 3
|Alank
|7
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Librarian150
|1,188
|U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC